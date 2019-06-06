FCC's Sprint-T-Mobile Moves Are 'Irregular,' Dem Says

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's handling of the pending T-Mobile-Sprint merger has been "procedurally irregular," one of the agency's Democratic members said Thursday, criticizing the Republican majority for suggesting they'll support the deal before reviewing analyses of the merger still being prepared at the agency and the Department of Justice. Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, who has served at the agency for seven years, complained that by already indicating they'll support the deal, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and two Republican colleagues have leapfrogged internal information-sharing as well as a careful coordination process with the U.S. Department of Justice. "In my time at the agency, I've...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS