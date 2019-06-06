Snoop Dogg-Backed Pot Co. Accused of Conning Credit Cards

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Eaze, a Snoop Dogg-backed cannabis delivery company, has been accused of conning unwitting banks and credit card companies into processing payments for pot products in a lawsuit filed in California state court by a competing delivery company. In the suit filed Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court, Herban Industries says Chill, its service offering delivery from dispensaries, has struggled to keep up with Eaze, which dominates the California market. While Chill only accepts cash, Eaze takes credit. While Herban recognizes that customers prefer paying with credit card, it says Chill can't offer that service because credit card companies do not allow...

