DOJ Antitrust Chief Pushes Back On IP Enforcement Critics

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The head of the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division made clear Thursday that he believes an abuse of patent rights is not an antitrust violation, highlighting the widening philosophical divide between the department and the Federal Trade Commission over the role of federal enforcement in licensing practice disputes. In remarks delivered at an Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development event in Paris, Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim insisted that doling out antitrust or competition law penalties for patent licensing violations cuts into innovation and competition — a thinly veiled rebuke of the way the FTC went after Qualcomm for the...

