Takeda Bid To DQ Baker Botts 'Spurious At Best,' Judge Says

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge isn't buying Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.'s argument that it believes it is entitled to attorney-client privilege from Baker Botts after the law firm represented the drugmaker's co-plaintiff in a previous patent case. U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson signed off Thursday on the order issued by a magistrate this year, echoing that judge's finding that Baker Botts LLP was never operating as counsel for Takeda and any arguments that it had been were bogus. "Takeda's argument that it nonetheless had a reasonable or objective belief that Baker Botts was acting as its attorney — in the face...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS