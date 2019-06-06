Avenatti Presses Calif. Court For Relaxed Travel Restrictions

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Counsel for Michael Avenatti sought to amend his pretrial travel conditions in California so that he can attend to his multiple out-of-state matters without requiring preapproval from the local U.S. attorney's office, asserting that the embattled attorney is not a flight risk. The changes, which were proposed in a pleading filed in California federal court on Wednesday, would simply bring the terms of Avenatti's pretrial in that state into alignment with what has already been approved in New York, where he also faces charges, the pleading said. According to the application, California prosecutors objected to the changes in an email earlier...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS