NJ Construction Co. Head Cops To Tax Evasion, Ch. 7 Fraud

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The head of several New Jersey construction companies admitted in federal court Thursday to hiding more than $2 million in income from the government to avoid paying taxes and paying off debts when he filed for Chapter 7. Patrick Franconeri, a Bayonne man who owns and operates APA Construction Inc. and three related businesses, pled guilty on Thursday to one count of tax evasion and one count of bankruptcy fraud and was released on a $100,000 bond, according to court documents. According to a filing by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Franconeri hid $1.3 million in taxable income from the federal government...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS