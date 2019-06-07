Ill. Judge's Conduct Toward Women Unethical, Watchdog Says

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board has filed a complaint against a Cook County state court judge accused of inappropriate comments toward women and attempted unwanted sexual contact, saying that his alleged behavior violates judicial ethics. The Thursday complaint did not suggest what action the Illinois Courts Commission should take against Judge Mauricio Araujo, but the commission is authorized to take a wide variety of actions, from reprimanding a judge to removing a judge from office. "Through this pattern of inappropriate behavior toward female professionals with whom he interacts...respondent has engaged in conduct that was prejudicial to the administration of justice and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS