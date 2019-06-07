NJ Tax Probe Report On Hold Amid Powerbroker Legal Battle

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A task force investigating New Jersey’s tax incentive programs said Friday it would hold off on publicly releasing its initial findings next week following a court application by Parker McCay PA and other companies tied to Democratic powerbroker George E. Norcross III to block issuance of the panel’s report. Democratic powerbroker George E. Norcross III and companies tied to him are seeking a court order to block a New Jersey task force from releasing its initial findings next week. (AP) The New Jersey Tax Incentive Task Force said it had agreed to the presiding judge’s request that the panel postpone a Tuesday...

