Settlement Moves Helicopter Co. Closer To End Of Ch. 11

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Helicopter services operator PHI Inc. announced Thursday that it reached a settlement in its Texas Chapter 11 case with its unsecured creditors and Thirty Two LLC, resolving objections and motions made by the creditors and paving the way toward reorganization. PHI said in a statement that the settlement was reached after mediation overseen by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones and will provide the basis for its reorganization plan as it moves toward emerging from bankruptcy. In April, the committee of unsecured creditors had asked the court for permission to file claims against PHI chief executive Al Gonsoulin and Thirty Two LLC,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS