Embattled NJ Judge Fires Back At Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Superior Court Judge John F. Russo Jr. shot back Thursday at his former law clerk's sexual harassment suit, denying her allegations that he engaged in a pattern of abusive behavior in a work environment she has described as being a "nightmare." In an answer to Valisha Desir's amended suit against him, Judge Russo — who is also facing unrelated ethics allegations — refuted her claims that he made racially discriminatory comments and sexually harassed her while he was assigned to the family division in Ocean County. The judge asserted that he "at no time engaged in any harassive conduct...

