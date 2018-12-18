GM Transmission Defect Claims Belong In Detroit, Judge Says

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action alleging defects in General Motors transmissions should be transferred from Florida to the automaker's home base of Detroit, where an identical suit has already been filed, a federal magistrate judge in the Sunshine State recommended Thursday. GM had requested the transfer of the Florida suit, which contends that defects in certain automatic transmissions cause vehicles to shake violently, saying most of the witnesses were in Michigan. U.S. District Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart agreed the case should be moved to Michigan federal court so as not to waste judicial resources and for the convenience of the parties. “Here, the...

