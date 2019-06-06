VC-Backed Cybersecurity 'Unicorn' Hikes IPO Price Target

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Venture capital-backed cybersecurity startup CrowdStrike on Thursday boosted the amount it expects to raise in its initial public offering to $522 million if shares price at midpoint, a potentially bullish sign for the Davis Polk-guided “unicorn” company. Sunnyvale, California-based CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. told regulators it now plans to offer 18 million shares priced between $28 and $30, raising $522 million at midpoint. The company had previously indicated it would sell the same number of shares priced between $19 and $23, raising $378 million at midpoint. The new range amounts to a 38% increase for CrowdStrike's expected proceeds, assuming the shares price...

