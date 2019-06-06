Cancer Center Says It's Done Paying Ex-CEO's Legal Bills

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A Florida network of cancer treatment centers filed suit in Delaware Chancery Court Thursday seeking a ruling that it is no longer required to advance the legal fees of its former CEO as he defends against enforcement actions relating to his tenure at the helm of the company because he secretly launched a competing operation. In the complaint, 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc. said it no longer has to pay the legal fees of former CEO Daniel E. Dosoretz because he breached his employment and indemnification agreements by trying to start a competing operation using the plaintiff’s confidential information. 21st Century...

