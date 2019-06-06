Bankruptcy Tech Co.'s New Owner Kept Up Scam, Client Says

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey software consulting company is suing the owners of a bankruptcy software provider, saying they maintained a conspiracy with their competitors to artificially inflate fees for using software and services in Chapter 7 bankruptcy cases. According to a complaint filed in New Jersey federal court by Spinner Consulting LLC on Thursday, Stone Point Capital LLC was aware of the scheme perpetuated by Bankruptcy Management Solutions Inc. and its two biggest competitors when it acquired a controlling stake in BMS in April 2017 and has worked to keep up the scheme since then. Spinner claims that BMS, which provides software...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS