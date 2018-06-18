RI Hospital Pension's $11M ERISA Deal Clears Hurdle

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal judge has given initial approval to an $11.15 million settlement in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action over an embattled retirement plan for Rhode Island hospital workers, but will let those who objected to the deal dig further into its propriety. In his order Thursday, U.S. District Judge William E. Smith preliminarily approved the agreement between the receiver for the now-insolvent St. Joseph Health Services of Rhode Island Retirement Plan and the CharterCare Community Board, St. Joseph Health Services of Rhode Island and Roger Williams Hospital. The deal had been opposed by some of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS