Heavy Staples From 3 Countries Targeted For New Duties

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The nation's largest manufacturer of heavy-duty staples used in various construction projects asked the U.S. government to set new tariffs on staples imported from China, Taiwan and South Korea, alleging that the merchandise has been given an unfair leg up in the U.S. market. Kyocera Senco Industrial Tools Inc. filed petitions claiming its business is being threatened because staples from those three countries had been sold in the U.S. at unfairly low prices and that the Chinese staples had benefited from government subsidies. The company has asked for anti-dumping and countervailing duties on the imports to offset their advantage. "American manufacturers...

