GSK Consultants' Suit Over Prison Stint Returns To Pa. Court

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Former GlaxoSmithKline PLC consultants have prevailed on their bid to remand litigation claiming they landed in Chinese prison after the business tricked them into investigating a whistleblower, with a Pennsylvania federal judge chastising the company for advancing inconsistent views on the state law claims. U.S. District Judge Nitza I. Quinones Alejandro on Wednesday granted a request by plaintiffs Peter Humphrey and Yu Yingzeng to return their suit against GSK to state court. She agreed that the company can't assert federal jurisdiction over the couple's state law claims after convincing Judge Alejandro in prior litigation that she couldn't preside over those same allegations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS