LendingClub Pushes Back At Investors' Hidden-Fee Suit

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT) -- LendingClub hit back at investors seeking to keep alive their proposed class action accusing the peer-to-peer lender of fraudulently advertising “no hidden fees” to borrowers, arguing in California federal court Thursday that fraud claims cannot be based on unproven allegations in a Federal Trade Commission enforcement action. The company maintained that it had no obligation to tell the investors about alleged wrongdoing ahead of an FTC investigation and action when it had not yet been charged for those purported violations. The investors’ theory that this was a material fraudulent omission fails as a matter of law, LendingClub said Thursday. "The federal...

