Ex-American Airlines Pilot Wants 'Biased' Judge Off His Case

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A former pilot who unsuccessfully sued American Airlines for grounding him has argued that a federal magistrate judge should be off the case, including review of a sanctions bid from the airline, claiming she showed bias toward him and his former counsel. Rodney Scott Patterson, who is now representing himself, said in a motion filed Thursday with the district court in Miami that the disqualification or recusal of U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes is required under federal law and the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, alleging she acted in a "hostile and dismissive manner" toward his counsel while showing deferential treatment...

