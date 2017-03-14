Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Ex-American Airlines Pilot Wants 'Biased' Judge Off His Case

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A former pilot who unsuccessfully sued American Airlines for grounding him has argued that a federal magistrate judge should be off the case, including review of a sanctions bid from the airline, claiming she showed bias toward him and his former counsel.

Rodney Scott Patterson, who is now representing himself, said in a motion filed Thursday with the district court in Miami that the disqualification or recusal of U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes is required under federal law and the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, alleging she acted in a "hostile and dismissive manner" toward his counsel while showing deferential treatment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

March 14, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®