NJ Judge Sued For 'Discourteous' Remarks Gets Reprieve

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state court ruled Friday that a city prosecutor’s lawsuit over a municipal judge’s allegedly "discourteous" remarks about a scheduling issue must be dismissed for now, reasoning that a hostile work environment complaint must be backed up by allegations of discrimination or retaliation. During a dismissal hearing in Mount Holly, Burlington County Superior Court Assignment Judge Jeanne T. Covert dismissed without prejudice former Camden municipal prosecutor Kristina Bryant’s lawsuit against the city and municipal Judge Christine Tucker. The suit alleged Judge Tucker told Bryant and others in emails that scheduling court cases was “not a game,” and then in...

