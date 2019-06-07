3 Firms Steer Elliott’s $683M Barnes & Noble All-Cash Buy

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Bookseller Barnes & Noble said Friday it has agreed to be purchased by funds advised by Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd. in a $683 million all-cash deal, steered by Baker Botts, Paul Weiss and Debevoise, that has already been unanimously approved by the bookseller’s board. Barnes & Noble Inc. said it is being acquired for $6.50 per share in a deal that also includes the assumption of debt. According to Friday’s statement, which touts Barnes & Noble as the largest retail bookseller in the U.S., the deal is the product of a strategic review by a special committee of the bookseller’s board...

