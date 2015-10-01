$1.4M 'Black Silicon' IP Verdict Not Enough, Harvard Says

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Japanese optical device maker Hamamatsu should pay more than $3 million in patent infringement damages, interest and attorney fees for stealing "black silicon" technology created by a Harvard professor, in addition to the jury's $1.4 million verdict, a Harvard-backed company told the Massachusetts federal court. In a series of motions Thursday, SiOnyx LLC asked for $1.47 million in trebled patent infringement damages, $1.75 million in prejudgment interest, unspecified post-judgment interest, and attorney fees. The company also asked for nine Haramatsu patents to be handed over entirely to SiOnyx co-founder James Carey, rather than making him share credit. For its own part,...

