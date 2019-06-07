Automakers' Plea For Emissions Deal May Be Too Late

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Seeking to head off a regulatory nightmare, nearly every major automobile manufacturer pled with the Trump administration and California on Thursday to resolve a stalemate on vehicle emissions standards that threatens to upend the industry. But the last-ditch effort seems to hold little promise. Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Toyota Motor North America Inc. and 14 other major companies asked the Trump administration and the Golden State to resume negotiations over the White House's controversial proposal to roll back Obama-era greenhouse gas emissions standards for automobiles and revoke California's special permission to craft its own limits. The U.S. Environmental Protection...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS