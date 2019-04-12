Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SF Taxi Group Can't Stop City's Airport Pickup Rules

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied taxi drivers' request to quash a regulation allowing only certain drivers to service passengers from San Francisco International Airport, rejecting claims of "economic protectionism."

U.S. District Court Judge William Alsup said the city regulation is simply trying to shift business toward medallion holders who need business the most and who owe the most because they paid more than others for their medallions, in refusing to grant the San Francisco Taxi Coalition a preliminary injunction Thursday halting its enforcement.

The measure aims to benefit drivers hit with the double whammy of buying medallions for $250,000 when...

Case Information

California Northern

Civil Rights: Other

April 12, 2019

