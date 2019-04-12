SF Taxi Group Can't Stop City's Airport Pickup Rules

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied taxi drivers' request to quash a regulation allowing only certain drivers to service passengers from San Francisco International Airport, rejecting claims of "economic protectionism." U.S. District Court Judge William Alsup said the city regulation is simply trying to shift business toward medallion holders who need business the most and who owe the most because they paid more than others for their medallions, in refusing to grant the San Francisco Taxi Coalition a preliminary injunction Thursday halting its enforcement. The measure aims to benefit drivers hit with the double whammy of buying medallions for $250,000 when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS