Retailer Conn's Says Ex-Counsel's New TCPA Suit Improper

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 2:53 PM EDT) -- Retailer Conn Appliances Inc. said its former senior counsel should be sanctioned for representing a client who is now suing it under the same type of Telephone Consumer Protection Act claim the attorney had helped defend the retailer against. Conn's told a Texas federal court Thursday that former in-house counsel Trista Johnson acted unethically and made the profession of law look bad when she filed suit against it in May over its debt-collection practices. It argued the Fifth Circuit prohibits attorneys from representing clients on matters that are “substantially related” to work they did for a prior client and that Johnson’s suit fits squarely...

