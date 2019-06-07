Real Estate Financing Co. Lends $67M For Fla. Apartments

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Commercial real estate financing business Hunt Real Estate Capital on Friday said it handed over $67 million in construction loans under a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program to companies looking to build apartment complexes in southern Florida. According to Hunt, the loans will be used to build two properties in Miramar and Palm Bay, which together total almost 480 units. The HUD loan program at play in these deals allows for the construction of multifamily rental or cooperative housing properties, specifically targeting a resident base consisting of moderate-income families, the elderly or the handicapped. The loans have a...

