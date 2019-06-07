Novartis Attacks $3M Atty Fees Bid In Whistleblower Case

Law360, Morristown, N.J. (June 7, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Counsel for Novartis told a New Jersey state court Friday that an attorney fees award to a former company executive who prevailed on a whistleblower claim at trial should be cut in half because the pharmaceutical giant succeeded on its unjust enrichment counterclaim against her. More than three months after jurors handed a roughly $1.8 million whistleblower award to Min Amy Guo, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.'s attorneys said her lawyers' more than $3 million in proposed fees should be reduced for various reasons, including because the jury also awarded nearly $350,000 to Novartis on the counterclaim after concluding she violated company policy....

