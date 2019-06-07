Carlyle Raises €540M For European Real Estate Fund

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The Carlyle Group said Friday that it has raised €540 million ($612 million) for an investment vehicle that will focus on real estate assets in Europe, including in the logistics, residential, student housing, retail and hospitality markets. The fund, Carlyle Europe Realty Fund, has already made seven investments, representing about 30% of its available capital, according to a statement. The fund is focused on a so-called buy-and-build strategy, under which it acquires assets in the above-mentioned markets and makes necessary improvements so that they can be sold for a profit later. Peter Stoll, managing director and head of Carlyle Europe Realty,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS