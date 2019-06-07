Importers Preparing For 'Chaos' As Mexico Tariffs Draw Near

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Mexican imports are slated to take effect on Monday, but the White House has provided little to no official guidance on how the duties will be administered, sowing confusion and discomfort among the customs bar and the importing companies. Trump first floated the new tariff on May 30, threatening a 5% levy on all Mexican goods unless Mexico stepped up its efforts to reduce the flow of unauthorized migrants into the U.S. As of Friday, the scores of companies potentially affected by the new levy have no more information about the plan as the administration continues...

