Ex-Health Exec Can't Show Firing Flouted FCA: Tribe Officials

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Three Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe officials urged a Washington federal judge Thursday to hand them a quick win in a suit brought by a former tribal health executive, saying he couldn't show they defrauded the federal government or improperly fired him under the False Claims Act. Tribal health clinic physician Christine Morlock, human resources director Robert Morlock and general manager Ronda Kay Metcalf asked U.S. District Judge James L. Robart to grant them summary judgment in the suit by Raju A.T. Dahlstrom, the tribe's former director of health and social services. Dahlstrom accused the trio of knowingly submitting false claims to the...

