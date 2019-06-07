Texas Justices Clarify Triple Damages For Late Commissions

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday said triple damages for unpaid commissions can only be awarded under the Texas Sales Representative Act when the commissions are still overdue at the time liability is established. Answering a request from the Fifth Circuit to clarify the triple damages rule, the state high court explained the act's treble damages provision only kicks in if there are still unpaid commissions due at the time a judge or jury determines a defendant is liable for the bill. But if a party pays what it owes after being sued but before judgment — such as what happened...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS