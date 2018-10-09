Westmoreland Coal Sells Last Mine For $300M Credit Bid

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge has approved the sale of Westmoreland Coal Co.'s last remaining mine for a $300 million credit bid, replacing a prior sale deal abandoned in the face of a legal challenge. At a hearing Wednesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge David Jones approved the sale of Westmoreland's Kemmerer, Wyoming, operations to an ad hoc group of its secured lenders after Westmoreland said a previously approved $215 million sale of the mine to a different buyer had been abandoned. Westmoreland declared bankruptcy on Oct. 9, citing declining demand, regulatory expenses and $760 million in expansion-fueled debt. The company said its...

