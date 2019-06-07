Chelsea FC Appeals FIFA’s Transfer Ban To Top Sport Court

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT) -- England’s Chelsea Football Club registered its appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport Friday, seeking to reverse the Federation Internationale de Football Association’s decision to place a transfer ban on the club after determining that it violated FIFA policies with the alleged international transfer of 27 minors, The Premier League club’s appeal to the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport comes after FIFA announced sanctions in February upon finding that Chelsea violated its policies regarding the international transfer of players under the age of 18. Chelsea FC “categorically refutes” FIFA’s findings, the club said last month. FIFA banned Chelsea FC...

