USCIS Sued Again Over Juvenile Immigrant Protections Policy

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services must fight yet another challenge in federal court to an alleged policy change that makes it more difficult for young people between 18 and 21 abused or neglected by their families to qualify for special immigrant protections. The lawsuit, filed by Boston-based Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo in Massachusetts federal court on Friday, claims that USCIS broke its own rules when it denied Special Immigration Juvenile Status protections — which provide a path to permanent residency for abused young people — to two young adults from South and Central America. One young woman, referred...

