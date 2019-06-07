US Tightens Sanctions Squeeze On Iranian Oil Industry

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Friday boosted sanctions on Iran's oil and gas sector, putting an off-limits sign on the country's largest petrochemical company and its subsidiaries for alleged financial ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Co. for allegedly providing support for an engineering conglomerate owned by the IRGC, which the White House in April designated a foreign terrorist group. The sanctions also target 39 of PGPIC's subsidiaries and foreign-based sales agents. All told, the PGPIC companies are responsible for half of Iran's...

