Real Estate Co. Fights Revocation Of L-1 Manager Visa

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A real estate manager from the United Kingdom is fighting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' decision to revoke his visa status for managers or executives transferred from a company's international office, claiming in a lawsuit in D.C. federal court that the agency arbitrarily reversed course after initially approving his visa application. Andrew Neal, a U.K. citizen living in Florida and head manager of U.K. real estate company Andrew & Co., told a D.C. federal court on Thursday that USCIS violated administrative law when it revoked his status as an L-1A intracompany transferee earlier this year, despite approving his visa application in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS