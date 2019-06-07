Boeing Didn't Plan To Fix 737 MAX Till 2020, Lawmakers Say

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A pair of House lawmakers said Friday they have information suggesting that Boeing knew about the faulty anti-stall feature on its 737 Max airliners as early as November 2017, but that the aerospace giant didn't plan to fix the defect until 2020. Reps. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., and Rick Larsen, D-Wash., hit Boeing Co., parts supplier United Technologies Corp. and the Federal Aviation Administration with letters asking for a timeline and supporting documents on the companies' and the FAA's handling of the defective alert system, which has been linked to the deadly Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air crashes. DeFazio, chairman of the...

