Apple Can't Ax Antenna Maker's Patent Yet, Judge Says

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Apple can't invalidate a patent owned by an antenna maker that has licensed products to NASA and the U.S. Department of Defense, a Utah federal judge ruled on Friday, saying the tech giant's request is premature. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Shelby rejected Apple's partial summary judgment bid asking the court to invalidate nCap Licensing LLC's 9,088,071 patent, which describes an antenna enhancer. The judge said nCap has not yet had the opportunity to discover whether Apple's iPhones use antenna enhancers that are electrically isolated from the ground, which the judge concluded is a limitation of nCap's patent. Therefore, it's too...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS