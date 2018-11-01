Construction Co. Execs Defend ID Theft Claim Against Cousin

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- In the latest development in a years-long family spat over the value of their businesses' shares, two executives of a road construction company told a Wisconsin federal court that their counterclaim accusing the CEO's cousin of identity theft to obtain financial records is on solid ground. Kurt Bechthold and Mark Filmanowicz, respectively the CEO and president of the Walbec Group, challenged a bid by Bechthold's cousin John Dewey to dismiss the counterclaim, which says that Dewey impersonated Bechthold to access a brokerage account owned by one of Bechthold's other companies. The counterclaim was a response to a suit brought by Dewey...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS