Wyo. Tells 9th Circ. Yellowstone Grizzly Not Endangered

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Wyoming on Friday asked the Ninth Circuit to reverse a lower-court ruling that upended the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's decision to remove grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park from the list of protected species under the Endangered Species Act, saying the bears no longer warrant protection. The Yellowstone segment of the grizzly population has been recovered for at least a decade, with a previous population of as few as 136 bears now counted at about 700, about 200 more than required for the species to be considered recovered, according to Wyoming. Yet a district court in the Ninth Circuit has...

