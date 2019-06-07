Deals Rumor Mill: Sibur, Caesars, Toro Gold

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Sibur could go public as soon as 2020, Reuters reported early Friday. According to the report, the Russian petrochemicals company, which the report says is the country’s largest, may go public in Moscow. Citing an interview with the company’s Chief Executive Dmitry Konov, Reuters reported that the company would rather go public in Moscow than list on a foreign exchange. Caesars Entertainment is deep in talks about a potential merger with Eldorado Resorts, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. Citing an anonymous source, the outlet reported that a deal could value Caesars at upward of $7.4 billion. The report cautioned, however, that a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS