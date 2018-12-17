Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Wayfair Buyers Must Arbitrate Bedbug Claims

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of customers must arbitrate their claims that online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc. violated both state and federal laws when it sold products allegedly infested with bedbugs, an Illinois federal judge ruled Friday.

U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly agreed with Wayfair's contention that the dispute falls within the scope of a binding agreement to arbitrate that named plaintiff Ronald Gorny assented to when he ordered a headboard and other pieces from Wayfair's website. A plain reading of that provision makes it clear that the matter belongs in arbitration, Judge Kennelly said.

"Gorny advocates a reading that would effectively...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Fraud

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

December 17, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®