Wayfair Buyers Must Arbitrate Bedbug Claims

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of customers must arbitrate their claims that online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc. violated both state and federal laws when it sold products allegedly infested with bedbugs, an Illinois federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly agreed with Wayfair's contention that the dispute falls within the scope of a binding agreement to arbitrate that named plaintiff Ronald Gorny assented to when he ordered a headboard and other pieces from Wayfair's website. A plain reading of that provision makes it clear that the matter belongs in arbitration, Judge Kennelly said. "Gorny advocates a reading that would effectively...

