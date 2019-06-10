NY Man Gets 4 Years For Role In $10M Email Fraud Scheme

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Bronx man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for his role in a scheme that defrauded elderly people through "romance scams" and conned businesses through emails encouraging fake wire transfers, leading to the theft of more than $10 million, New York prosecutors said. Muftau Adamu, 30, was one of five members of a criminal enterprise tied to the West African nation of Ghana that scammed U.S. individuals and businesses between 2014 and 2018. He pled guilty in February to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In addition to a 51-month prison sentence, he must serve three years...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS