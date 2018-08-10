Power Generators Beat Energy Cost Antitrust Claims

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal court on Friday threw out a proposed class action brought by a small electricity reseller that alleged Eversource Energy and Avangrid Inc. had artificially inflated wholesale power prices, deciding the allegations improperly targeted rates set by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper said New Hampshire-based PNE Energy Supply LLC’s allegation that the two companies manipulated the supply of pipeline capacity to push up natural gas and electricity prices in New England was blocked from moving forward by the “filed rate doctrine,” which requires regulated entities to charge a particular rate set by federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS