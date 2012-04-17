FastTrain CEO Can't Nix $20M Judgment, Magistrate Advises

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida magistrate judge on Friday recommended rejecting a bid by FastTrain College's CEO to void a judgment of over $20 million after the now-defunct for-profit college was found to have stolen government funds through falsified loan and grant applications. U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres said FastTrain CEO Alejandro Amor's motion to void the False Claims Act judgment against him was time-barred and brought up the same arguments that had already been rejected by the Eleventh Circuit in his appeal. The court granted the government's summary judgment bid against FastTrain and Amor in February 2017 after finding that the college violated...

