Investors Say $190M Pizza Deal Gave Them Too Small A Slice

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Pizza chain operator Papa Murphy was hit with a putative class action in Washington federal court on Friday by investors alleging the company misrepresented its financial projections ahead of a $190 million merger, shorting them on their slice of the deal. Investor Evan Brown alleged that the company and its financial adviser filed misleading statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in order to coax shareholders into approving the April merger with MTY Food Group Inc. that paid out $6.45 per share. The class alleges that while discounted cash flow rates on mergers usually vary by 1% to 2%, the...

