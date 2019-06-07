Carriers Will Use Call-Blocking To Squash Scams First

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Phone carriers may begin automatically blocking both illegal and unwanted robocalls thanks to a new Federal Communications Commission ruling, but experts say carriers will be inclined to first tackle clear-cut scams before moving on to the more contentious issue of legitimate calls that customers nevertheless hate. Although the FCC’s plan, approved Thursday, encountered staunch resistance from companies like debt collectors and health care providers that worry their auto-dialed alerts won't reach consumers under the new scheme, known scam calls are the most immediate target for carriers’ evolving call-blocking software. “What I suspect is going to happen is carriers will focus on...

