Real-World Questions For Better Data Privacy Compliance

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Companies that process personal data have devoted particular attention to their privacy and data security programs in recent years, in part due to several high-profile data breaches and developments in the privacy and data security regulatory landscape, such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation. And just as we mark one year since the GDPR went into effect, many of those same companies have turned their attention to complying with the California Consumer Privacy Act, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2020. Companies should now thoughtfully consider and reconcile the requirements of the GDPR, CCPA and other data protection laws...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS