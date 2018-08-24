US Women’s Soccer Pay Suits Won’t Be Rolled Together

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A pair of California federal suits accusing the U.S. Soccer Federation of paying female players less than male ones will not be consolidated as a multidistrict litigation, as the MDL panel has found the suits could avoid duplicating effort without being combined. The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation said Thursday that with only two suits pending against the U.S. Soccer Federation — one by former U.S. national team goalkeeper Hope Solo in the Northern District of California, and another led by Alex Morgan and the other 27 members of the national women's soccer team in the Central District — the team...

