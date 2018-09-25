Nissan Inks Deal Over Allegedly Faulty Altima Transmissions

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Nissan has agreed to extend warranties for a proposed class of 1.4 million drivers who say the automaker sold Altimas with dangerously faulty transmissions in a proposed settlement that also involves Nissan paying up to $5.9 million in attorney fees, according to Friday filings in Tennessee federal court. Under the deal, Nissan North America Inc. will extend powertrain warranties by 24 months or 24,000 miles, so that the drivers of the 2013 to 2016 Altimas can get transmission repairs to their vehicles up to 84 months after the first sale of their vehicle or 84,000 miles, whichever is first. The value...

